Remo D’Souza on directing Salman Khan in his next: I need to prove that Salman can do professional-level dancing

When Salman Khan recently said that he thinks he made a mistake by signing Remo D’Souza’s dance film at the age of 51, it evoked laughs, but perhaps there lies a lot of seriousness in the statement if one goes by the revelations made by the director.

Remo, in an interview, has shared that the superstar will be seen doing professional-level dancing and knowing this, his preparations have been in full-swing from past two months. “My assistants have been working with him from past two months. I will quote him here, ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment kardi phir mai apni bhi nahi sunta’. So, he has committed and he can’t do anything about it. Even I have made it clear that this time I will make Salman sir dance. Both of our efforts are in a direction that people say they did a fine job,” Remo said.

It’s known that comfort and spontaneity are the key factors for Salman in any dance performance, and that explains why there have been numerous stories where choreographers have shared how regardless of any instruction, the actor does steps in a way that suits him. Salman is also known to bring his own steps to the performances and he attributes them to his habit of observing how common people around him dance. This, however, becomes tricky for the choreographer as the actor comes across as a limited dancer.

Remo, who has choreographed Salman previously including in his upcoming film Tubelight, knows the perception around Salman, which he wants to break. As the dance in the film will be of professional level, neither of them are going to take any chance. “It’s going to be proper, professional dancing. He also knows that he has to do a professional-level dancing that’s why he is quite serious and he has been practicing. We have been spending a lot of time with each other so that the perception people have that he can do a few things (can be done away with). He can do a lot.”

Sharing the details of the preparation, Remo said that currently Salman is on a weight-losing spree. “We are doing a lot of things. Right now, the process to lose weight is on, he is learning new steps. I can say that what Salman sir will be doing (in the film), it is going to be never-seen-before.”

When asked if there’s any pressure of directing the superstar for the first time, Remo said, “I have done many songs with him and while choreographing you end up directing the actor. So, there’s no tension that how will I direct him. I don’t think our equation will change (with difference in my duty). But the tension is that I have to prove to people, who think this is a challenge. I hope I achieved that.”

The yet-untitled film is about a father-daughter relationship and is being produced by Salman.

