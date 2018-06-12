Remo D’Souza, Prabhudheva and Farah Khan: Choreographers who took the director’s chair

Apart from Remo D’Souza, choreographers like Ahmed Khan, Prabhudeva and many others have taken the director’s chair and delivered successful films. Apart from Remo D’Souza, choreographers like Ahmed Khan, Prabhudeva and many others have taken the director’s chair and delivered successful films.

The release of a Salman Khan film is a festival in itself but when Bhai’s film drops on Eid, the release turns into a mega festival. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is all set to release on June 15. Salman’s films are known for their larger than life stature and this time this extravaganza is being helmed by choreographer turned director Remo.

Remo made his directorial debut with the 2011 film F.A.L.T.U. The film was quite forgettable but with songs like “Chaar Baj Gaye”, the film gained some popularity. Remo’s next was ABCD: Any Body Can Dance in 2013. This was a dance film and Remo was playing to his strengths here. The film saw a sequel starring Varun Dhawan in 2015. A Flying Jatt starring Tiger Shroff was Remo’s directorial venture in 2016 but failed to garner appreciation from the audience. Race 3 is Remo’s fifth film as a director and he will soon be directing a dance film with Salman Khan.

Not just Remo D’Souza, there have been other choreographers who turned directors and have delivered successful films.

Prabhudheva

Prabhudheva is known for his excellent dancing skills. He has been a performer and choreographer in films since the early 90s but it was in 2005 that he turned director with the Telugu film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana. Since then, Prabhudheva has directed various Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. The 2009 film Wanted was his first Hindi film and in many ways, this film brought back the charisma of Salman Khan. Prabhudheva is currently working on the third film in the Dabangg franchise.

Farah Khan

Farah started her career as a choreographer with 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and has since been working extensively in Hindi films. Farah turned director with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na that starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Since then, Farah has directed Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan started his career as a child actor in the popular sci-fi film Mr India. He displayed his dancing skills back then and grew up to be a choreographer. He turned to the director’s chair with the 2004 film Lakeer and proceeded to direct more films like Paathshaala and Ek Paheli Leela. Ahmed’s last outing as director was the box office success Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Ganesh Acharya

The National Award-winning choreographer turned director with the 2007 film Swami starring Juhi Chawla and Manoj Bajpayee. Ganesh has since directed Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Angel and the Marathi film Bhikari.

