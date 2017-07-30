Remo D Souza’s throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan will motivate and yet shock you. See photo

Remo D Souza gives a throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan. Remo D Souza gives a throwback moment with Shah Rukh Khan.

Remo D Souza had a fan moment on the stage of Dance Plus season 3 when Shah Rukh Khan came on the show for the first time to promote his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The choreographer turned filmmaker felt super excited about sharing the stage with the actor yet again. The episode aired on Saturday and on Sunday, Remo shared a throwback picture which has put us in a state of surprise. Remo shared a picture from Shah Rukh’s Pardes film, in which he was a background dancer. But now, the tables have turned and the choreographer is now standing at par with the actor. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Remo wrote, “It’s just about that one step , one step back or one step forward: coz life is all about the next STEP.”

Remo, who is a super judge/mentor on the dance reality show, Dance Plus, shared another news for his fans. He announced that the show would be running on the television for an extra half an hour, “So here is two good news ,,first it’s king khan on our show tonight and the second is Half an hour more of #DancePlus3 every weekend! from 8pm -9:30pm!”

Shah Rukh, who was a guest on the show for one episode, charmed everyone with his romantic gestures. He danced with Shakti, explaining to his fans ways to woo a girl and even performed on a song from Jab Harry Met Sejal. Remo, in order to make Shah Rukh feel special, choreographed a performance with Shah Rukh’s best songs. The act was performed by judges Dharmesh, Shakti and Punit, along with the contestants.

He also missed his on-screen Sejal, Anushka Sharma on the show. But one of the contestants filled in the shoes of Sejal and got the opportunity to share a moment of romance with the King of romance himself.

