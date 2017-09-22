Remo D’Souza announces ABCD 3 with Varun Dhawan on Dance Plus 3 stage

Varun Dhawan was really excited to be on the ‘Dance Plus 3’ sets and dance guru Remo D’Souza announced that once he is done with the movie he is currently working on, he will start ‘ABCD 3’ which will star Varun. Varun Dhawan was really excited to be on the ‘Dance Plus 3’ sets and dance guru Remo D’Souza announced that once he is done with the movie he is currently working on, he will start ‘ABCD 3’ which will star Varun.

Post the super success of ‘ABCD 2’, audiences have been waiting to see the jodi of Varun Dhawan and Remo D’Souza work together again. And fulfilling this wish, dance guru Remo announced the next installment of the movie with Varun yesterday on ‘Dance Plus 3’ sets. Varun, who was on the show for the finale episode and also for the promotion of his film ‘Judwaa 2’, was left grinning ear to ear after Remo’s announcement.

The ‘Judwaa 2’ cast was on the show and enthralled the audience with their chemistry, fun and of course dance moves. While they shook their legs on “Tan Tana Tan” and “Oonchi Hai Building 2.0”, Varun was left gushing with excitement. With Dharmesh, Punit and Raghav also joining in, Dhawan Jr mentioned how he felt that he was back to his ‘ABCD 2’ days.

A close source from the show exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Varun was really excited to be on the ‘Dance Plus 3’ sets and he was also quite vocal about his love for dance. While on stage he spoke how he is dying to do a project based on dance. Remo then joined him and surprised all with a big announcement. Stating that once he is done with the movie he is currently working on, Remo will start ‘ABCD 3’ which will star Varun. Remo added that there’s not much to speak about it but they will definitely do the film together. He also shared that Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak will also join Varun.”

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor has time and again been vocal about his love for dance. After being choreographed by Remo in his first film, the two bonded really well. The choreographer, who turned director with ‘ABCD’, had cast Varun in the sequel along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film not just did well commercially but also opened doors for dance films. And now with this big declaration, we can really look forward to some more dance and drama ahead.

Workwise, Remo recently announced his next film with Salman Khan while Varun will get busy with Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’.

‘Dance Plus 3’ will air its finale this weekend on Star Plus. Judged by Remo, the show also has Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh and Punit Pathak as mentors and Raghav Juyal as the host. The dance show will be replaced by Akshay Kumar’s ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

Remo interestingly will soon be back on Star Plus with ‘Dance Champions’ where multiple contestants from various shows will compete to win the title. The series will reportedly also see Bollywood super dancers like Jacqueline Fernandes, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit joining Remo on the judging panel. The show is slated to air at 9 pm on weekends.

