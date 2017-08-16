Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 20th death anniversary: 5 Bollywood songs which took inspiration from the legend

Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 20th death anniversary. Remembering Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 20th death anniversary.

There are voices which acquire a deep place in our heart and soul. Then there are voices which make us connect with God. Such was the personality of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, that many still consider him the master. He is an inspiration for all those who love music and want to make a career out of it. There is no note he hasn’t touched, giving us goosebumps. And his songs are so magical that they are still alive within us irrespective of the era they belong to. Everyone is sure to have their individual favourite Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan track. And maybe that is the reason why Bollywood has over and over again used his songs in films in its original or revamped versions. On the death anniversary of the legend, we remember five times when Bollywood paid tribute to him by picking his melodies.

Mere Rashke Qamar: Originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, “Mere Rashke Qamar” is a love ballad in the form of a qawwali. The track has been recreated for Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film, Baadshaho. In the song, Ajay and Ileana D Cruz are romancing each other.

Mere Rashke Qamar:

Dulhe Ka Sehra: From the film Dhadkan, this song is still relevant and played when a bride is being sent to her in-laws after wedding. It is an emotional track and depicts moods of the bride towards her family. It is one of those rare songs which the legend sang for Bollywood himself. And we are thankful to him for doing so.

Dulhe Ka Sehra:

Tere Bin Nahin Lagda: Not only “Mere Rashke Qamar” but Ajay Devgn’s another film, Kacche Dhaage had recreated “Tere Bin Nahin Lagda”. The Bollywood version is equally loved and remembered. We are sure you still know the tune of the song. We don’t blame you, the song just sinks in.

Tere Bina Nahi Lagda:

Saanson Ki Maala: Sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and recreated by Kavita Krishnamurthy, “Saanson Ki Maala” was a song about separation but celebration of love. It starred Madhuri Dixit and was a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Koyla, which also starred legendary actor Amrish Puri.

Saason Ki Maala:

Kiven Mukhre Ton Nazara Hatanwan: This is one of the songs which has been recreated multiple times by several singing groups. One of the version which went onto become extremely popular was by Bally Sagoo and Javed Bashir but even before this, the song made it to a Bollywood film. Remember Shah Rukh Khan and Sonali Bendre’s one and only film English Babu Desi Mem? Well, the song was recreated for that and sung by a lady.

Kiven Mukhre Ton Nazran Hatawan

While a few songs by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan made it to Bollywood in one way or the other, a lot of his other numbers have been adapted as singles by many budding and established singers. “Halka Halka Suroor”, “Piya Re” and “Allah Hoo” are among the few which have been recreated several times.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd