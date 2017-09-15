Revealed: Release dates of Tiger Zinda Hai, Hichki, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sui Dhaaga–Made In India and Thugs of Hindostan

Here is what Bollywood has in store for movie buffs in 2018. Here is what Bollywood has in store for movie buffs in 2018.

After several sneak peeks into the filming of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, the makers of the film have finally announced its release date. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will release this year on December 22. Also, Yash Raj Films has issued its movies calendar for the coming year and after looking at the list of upcoming releases, the year 2018 already looks a promising one for the Hindi film industry after a dull 2017.

Rani Mukerji will open the year with her women centric film Hichki. It will hit the theaters on February 23, 2018. The fans of the Mardaani actor are excited to see her back in action after a hiatus of three years. The movie promises to narrate the story of a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength.

Next in the calendar is Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which releases on August 3, 2018. The movie will witness coming back of two stars who took their first step in the industry together in Ishaqzaade. The movie is a story about a man and a woman who represent two completely different sides of India, united by only their mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga–Made In India brings back the duo Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya who brought us the runaway hit, Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film releases on September 28, 2018. Talking about the project Varun has earlier said, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With SUI DHAAGA, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.”

And as they say, keep the best for the last, it is Thugs of Hindostan starring two legends of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan which releases on November 7, 2018. YRF tags the film as an action adventure.

With such a power packed calendar, it will be interesting to see what other productions houses have to offer to the movie buffs

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd