Rekha honours Asha Bhosle at the 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards

Asha Bhosle receives 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Award from Rekha. Asha Bhosle receives 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Award from Rekha.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was conferred with the fifth Yash Chopra Memorial Award on Friday in Mumbai. Presenting the award was another legend of Bollywood, Rekha. The duo is still cherished forUmrao Jaan’s song Dil Cheez Kya Hai. The sight of Rekha presenting the award to Asha Bhosle became a memorable one for the onlookers as Rekha bowed down to Asha’s contribution to the Indian film industry and touched her feet. She also planted a kiss on the singer’s face leaving her with a smile.

While presenting the award, Rekha said she has a special place in her heart for Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. Also present at the event were yesteryear beauties Padmini Kohlapure and Poonam Dhillon, actor Jackie Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, filmmaker David Dhawan among others. Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra, filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Alka Yagnik, actor Padmini Kohlapure, scriptwriter Honey Irani, and Anu and Shashi Ranjan were part of the award jury panel.

See photos from the fifth Yash Chopra Memorial Awards

Rekha plants a kiss at Asha Bhosle’s cheeks. Rekha plants a kiss at Asha Bhosle’s cheeks.

Rekha gets emotional as she touches Asha Bhosle’s feet at 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards. Rekha gets emotional as she touches Asha Bhosle’s feet at 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards.

Rekha and Asha Bhosle at 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards. Rekha and Asha Bhosle at 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards.

Asha Bhosle gets clicked with Rekha and Parineeti Chopra. Asha Bhosle gets clicked with Rekha and Parineeti Chopra.

Asha Bhosle strikes a pose at 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards. Asha Bhosle strikes a pose at 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards.

Rekha looks beautiful at Yash Chopra Memorial Awards held in Mumbai on Friday. Rekha looks beautiful at Yash Chopra Memorial Awards held in Mumbai on Friday.

Asha Bhosle and Rekha at 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards. Asha Bhosle and Rekha at 5th Yash Chopra Memorial Awards.

(All photos courtesy Varinder Chawla)

On being presented with the award, Asha Bhosle also mesmerised the audience with her soothing voice. She crooned her chartbuster, “Aaage bhi jaane na tu” from 1965 film Waqt. The video was shared by one of the attendees on social media. Bhosle, 84, had an illustrious music career which spans nearly seven decades. She recorded over 11,000 songs in 20 different languages.

The Yash Chopra Memorial Award was instituted by MP T Subbarami Reddy in the memory of late filmmaker Yash Chopra who died in 2012. The award also carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Earlier, the award has been given to other eminent personalities of Bollywood including Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Shah Rukh Khan.

(with inputs from ANI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd