‘Reema Lagoo has gone so young’: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi mourn actor’s death

Tu Tu Mai Mai actor Reema Lagoo died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 59-year-old actor was currently working on Mahesh Bhatt’s television show Namkarann and shot for an episode of the show till Wednesday evening. The sudden demise of the actor who has her name associated with many Bollywood hits and iconic TV shows has left the Indian film industry shocked and saddened.

Akshay Kumar who played Reema’s son in 1994 film Jai Kishen took to Twitter to express his deep condolences on the death of his co-actor. He wrote, “Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her…a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family.”

Though Amitabh Bachchan never shared the screen space with the late actor but is in all praise of her acting talent. Also, senior Bachchan is shocked to hear about Reema’s death at such a young age. “T 2428 – Just heard the shocking and unbelievable news about Reema Lagoo’s passing .. such a fine talent and gone so young ! Very SAD !!”

Alia Bhatt wrote, “So so sad to hear about Reema Lagoo ji!Such a phenomenal actor & a lovely warm person! I have always loved & admired her work. Shocked!!”

PM Narendra Modi too remembered Reema as a versatile actor as he condoled the death of the actor. PMO India tweeted Modi’s statement, “Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film & TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences: PM.” Congress President Sonia Gandhi too expressed her solidarity to the family and friends of the veteran film, stage and television actor. “A household name, (Reema) Lagoo was a versatile actress who portrayed an array of heart-warming characters on screen and had always left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of the viewers,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Rajshri Productions of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya too tweeted the news of Reema’s demise.”#ReemaLagoo passed away early this morning. May her soul rest in peace,” read the tweet. Karan Johar, who directed Reema Lagoo in Kal Ho Na Ho, wrote, “This is truly sad news…she was warm, gracious and an exceptional actor…I had the privilege of directing her….#RIPReemaLagoo.”

Here are others who condoled the sudden demise of Reema Lagoo:

