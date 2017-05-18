Always thought of Reema Lagoo as younger sister: Raza Murad

“She always addressed me as Raza bhai and I always thought of her as a chhoti behen,” says Raza Murad post Reema Lagoo’s death. “She always addressed me as Raza bhai and I always thought of her as a chhoti behen,” says Raza Murad post Reema Lagoo’s death.

Raza Murad says he always thought of veteran movie and theatre actress Reema Lagoo, who died here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, as his younger sister.

Reema breathed her last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri west here, where she was rushed shortly after midnight.

Raza on Thursday shared photograph of himself along with Reema and captioned: “My very very dear friend and old collegue, Reema Lagoo has passed away. It is just unthinkable and unbelievable that this graceful lady is no more.”

The 66-year-old actor added: “She always addressed me as Raza bhai and I always thought of her as a chhoti behen (younger sister). One of the saddest and shocking news that she has gone forever. May her noble soul rest in eternal peace.”

Raza and Reema together have shared screen space in films like “Sangdil Sanam”, “Hatya”, “Apne Dam Par” and “Henna”.

Reema became famous for portraying the “middle-aged, modern, but understanding mother” to some of the biggest stars in the industry on both big and small screens.

Shocked by her co-star’s sudden death, Supriya Pilgaonkar also said, “I am at loss for words. Reema was a superlative actor… just amazing. Whichever role she did, it appeared as if it was cut out for her.”

She was noted for her roles in several blockbusters like “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun”, “Aashiqui”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Kal Ho Na Ho”, “Vastaav”, “Saajan”, “Rangeela” and “Kya Kehna”, etc.

