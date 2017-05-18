Alok Nath on Reema Lagoo death: It is a horrible news, I am too sad to even think

Reema Lagoo’s death left Alok Nath shocked. The two have worked in many films together such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Reema Lagoo’s death left Alok Nath shocked. The two have worked in many films together such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

The death of veteran actress Reema Lagoo early on Thursday morning left Bollywood and her innumerable fans shocked. The veteran actress who is working in TV series Naamkaran suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Alok Nath, with whom Reema Lagoo did innumerable films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain, found it hard to put his emotions into words.

When indianexpress.com spoke to Alok Nath immediately after the news of Reema Lagoo death broke, the actor was shaken. “This is a horrible horrible news. I am just too sad to think about anything. She was such a fine actor to work with. This is very sad,” he said over phone. The actor switched off his phone after that.

Lagoo and Alok Nath were synonymous with Barjatya films in the 90s and 2000s. While he was the quintessential Babuji, Reema played the mother or samdhan with elan. She has portrayed a mom’s character to many superstars including Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Na Ho, Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav, and Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.

Reema Lagoo started playing mother’s roles in late 80s with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak but truly came into her own with Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She was still going strong and was working in Mahesh Bhatt’s Naamkaran. Speaking about her sudden death, the filmmaker said, “The sudden death of dear friend hurls one into deep silence. She was a great actor and a greater human being.”

Reema Lagoo was one of the most popular Rajshree mother. She played the shy ‘samdhan’ and a doting mother in many Rajshree films. She would fit into the typical Indian mother’s role quite easily, she was stern when needed, and always had a suppressed smile, and would cry easily just like an on-screen mom would be expected to.

Reema Lagoo’s son-in-law Vinay Waikul confirmed the news of her death. Her funeral will take place at 2pm in Mumbai.

