Reema Lagoo dead after cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Reema Lagoo died early on Thursday morning, she was 59. Her family confirmed that she died at 3.15 am on Thursday after suffering heart attack at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Her son-in-law Vinay Waikul confirmed her death.

Known for playing mother’s roles in blockbusters such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Aashiqui, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Vaastav, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Saath Saath Hain, Reema Lagoo started her career on Marathi stage.

Born Gurinder Bhadbhade, she was daughter of Marathi stage actress Mandakini Bhadbhade. While her acting prowess was noted even when she was a student in Pune, she started acting on stage after completing school. She soon started acting in Hindi and Marathi film. She gained prominence once she started doing mother’s roles in Hindi films, the first of such character roles was as the mother of Juhi Chawla in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She went on to do some great work on television including Shrimaan Shrimati and Tu Tu Main Main.

She was married to Marathi actor Vivek Lagoo, the couple separated later. The couple has a daughter together.

