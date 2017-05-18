Latest News

Reema Lagoo dead after cardiac arrest

Reema Lagoo dead: The family of the veteran actor confirmed that she died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2017 8:43 am
Veteran actor Reema Lagoo died early on Thursday morning, she was 59. Her family confirmed that she died at 3.15 am on Thursday after suffering heart attack at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Her son-in-law Vinay Waikul confirmed her death.

Known for playing mother’s roles in blockbusters such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Aashiqui, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Vaastav, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Saath Saath Hain, Reema Lagoo started her career on Marathi stage.

Born Gurinder Bhadbhade, she was daughter of Marathi stage actress Mandakini Bhadbhade. While her acting prowess was noted even when she was a student in Pune, she started acting on stage after completing school. She soon started acting in Hindi and Marathi film. She gained prominence once she started doing mother’s roles in Hindi films, the first of such character roles was as the mother of Juhi Chawla in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She went on to do some great work on television including Shrimaan Shrimati and Tu Tu Main Main.

She was married to Marathi actor Vivek Lagoo, the couple separated later. The couple has a daughter together.

  1. V
    Vong
    May 18, 2017 at 9:13 am
    Bad news. We are aggrieved. But Why IE has not disclosed her age at the time of death?
    Reply
    1. R
      Rajat
      May 18, 2017 at 9:05 am
      May she rest In peace. RIP
      Reply
      1. P
        pr
        May 18, 2017 at 8:43 am
        She entertained us. Thank you very much. May God bless your soul. RIP.
        Reply
        1. N
          Narinder Happa
          May 18, 2017 at 8:40 am
          A powerful character of Popular TV serial 'Naamkaran'. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
          Reply

