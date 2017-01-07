Red carpets make me nervous: Dev Patel

Dev Patel shot to global fame with 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire. Dev Patel shot to global fame with 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire.

He is one of the nominees at this year’s Golden Globes but British-Indian star Dev Patel says he does not enjoy walking the red carpet as it makes him nervous.

Patel, however, is looking forward to celebrate the acclaim that his film Lion has received. It is one of the most talked about movies this award season in Hollywood.

“Red carpets make me very nervous. It’s a big source of anxiety for me but it is a necessary part of the job,” Patel told PTI over phone from Los Angeles. The 26-year-old actor is nominated in the best supporting actor category at the Globes this Sunday for playing the true-life inspired role of Saroo Brierley.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Patel, who shot to global fame with 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire, and has starred in films like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Man Who Knew Infinity, says he never imagined that Lion will touch so many people with its story of a man in search of his roots.

Also read | Cried my heart out in Lion: Karan Johar on Dev Patel movie

“I am looking forward to celebrate our movie at the Globes. It is a very small film. We never imagined being on the international stage. We just made it with a lot of heart and then it resonated with so many people.

“Sharing stage with such legends for an Indian guy who grew up in London, it is really an honour for me.”