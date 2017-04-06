Ravi Teja’s Raja The Great to be shot in Darjeeling

Ravi Teja to be seen with Phillauri actor Mehreen Pirzada in his next. Ravi Teja to be seen with Phillauri actor Mehreen Pirzada in his next.

Actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming Telugu drama Raja The Great, which went on the floors in Hyderabad earlier this week, will next head to Darjeeling for a two-week schedule. “After wrapping up the initial portion in Hyderabad, the team will head to Darjeeling where they will shoot a song and some important sequences. It will be a two-week long schedule,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Being directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Ravi Teja in a visually challenged role. Phillauri fame Mehreen Pirzada plays the leading lady. Talking about Ravi Teja’s character, the source said: “Though Ravi plays a blind role, the film will have its share of fun. It’s not going to be a sad, emotional film. In fact, audiences will get to see him perform some stunts.” Produced by Dil Raju, the film has music by Sai Karthik.

Ravi Teja has also signed another project with Vikram Srikonda. The film, which is being called Touch Chesi Choodu, is being bankrolled by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsy under Lakshmi Narsimha Productions banner.

Touch Chesi Choodu shoot has begin from February this year. The filmmakers released the first look poster and the title of the movie in the beginning of the year on Ravi Teja’s birthday. The release date of Touch Chesi Choodu has not been revealed as of yet.

Last year, the actor’s last film Bengal Tiger, starring Rashi Khanna and Tamannaah Bhatia, went on to become a decent hit. Now, his fans are awaiting for these two big releases of the year.

