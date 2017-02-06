Raveena Tandon shares a throwback pic with Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Urmila Matondkar, and it is absolute nostalgia, see pics

Do you remember this moment? Raveena Tandon shared a throwback photo of Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Urmila Matondkar Do you remember this moment? Raveena Tandon shared a throwback photo of Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Urmila Matondkar

Not a day goes by when we do not miss the good old times when Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt and Urmila Matondkar dominated the screens. The girls were practically on every poster and magazine cover and had been the heartthrobs of many back then.

Today it is only through social media and some chance paparazzi click that we get to see them or know what these beauties are up to. On Monday, Raveena Tandon ensured she captured enough moments on the social media giving us some crackling nostalgia. She took to her Instagram and shared the cover page of Stardust magazine from decades back when she redefined glamour along with Karisma, Pooja and Urmila.

“Rebellious! The Age of Aquarius,” read the caption of the magazine, probably hinting that the women glazing the cover share the same sun sign or maybe they were the most rebellious of the lot in those times. But we know the four actors are not Aquarians. So might be, it’s the latter.

Nevertheless, the throwback photo is a major nostalgia for those who grew up watching their films in the 1990s. None of them, who are on the cover are actively into Bollywood anymore. Infact it is only through Kareena Kapoor Khan that we get glimpses of Karishma and come to know how cool an aunt and a elder sister she is.

Raveena Tandon is active on Twitter ans often shares her views on various political and social matters.

Pooja Bhatt’s sister Alia Bhatt is now the next generation ruling the screens of Bollywood.

Rangeela girl Urmila Matondkar was last seen doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Om Shanti Om. She celebrated her birthday few days back.

