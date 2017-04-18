Raveena Tandon on Maatr row: Censor board needs to change archaic laws

Raveena Tandon revealed that CBFC does not have problem with rape scenes but language in the film. Raveena Tandon revealed that CBFC does not have problem with rape scenes but language in the film.

Has censor board refused certification to Raveena Tandon’s Maatr that has graphic content and rape scenes? While on Sunday, reports started doing the rounds that Raveena Tandon’s upcoming film has been banned by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), producer Anjum Rizvi told indianexpress.com that these were mere rumours. On Monday, Raveena Tandon spoke at a press conference about her film and censor board’s take on it.

At this interaction, the Maatr actor said, “The CBFC doesn’t have a problem with the film’s content, but have a problem with the language used in the film. I am just the face of the film, but the director and the producer of the film would be in a better place to clarify whether the film is banned by the CBFC or not.”

Watch Maatr trailer here:

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Rizvi had earlier said, “I don’t know where these news have come from. The film is not banned.”

When we asked the Maatr actor about what does she has to say about CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani’s archaic approach towards films, she said, “I don’t think that’s the case. I met Nihalaniji a few days back and he is very supportive, but it’s the CBFC guidelines that need to change, they are so old, even Amol Palekar had asked for the same thing. Our film is an ‘A’ certificate film so why should anybody judge whether the viewers are mature or not to watch a film? There shouldn’t be so many cuts if the film is certified ‘A’.”

Also read | Raveena Tandon’s Maatr banned for its rape scene? Producer Anjum Rizvi says no

“I have also heard that some women watch the film at CBFC and they didn’t have any problem with the film, bust a few men who watched it had issues with the film’s content. I think if women don’t have issues with the film’s content then what is the problem, we have made this film for the women of our country!” said Raveena who is busy promoting the film that is ready to release on April 21st, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd