Raveena Tandon on Kulbhushan Jadhav row: I don’t believe in war, humanity should be our new religion

Raveena Tandon has always been a woman who speaks her mind, she hardly ever dodges any questions whether it is about her films, life or national interests. On Monday at a press meet, the Maatr actor was asked to express her views on Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian naval officer who has been awarded a death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged ‘spying’.

Raveena said about this, “I am a person who does not believe in war, I think whichever side of the national border it maybe, if you slit someone’s nerve, that person is going to bleed red, not blue or green, right? We all are the same people, and I think humanity is the biggest religion, if we all start believing in this then wars will end. Unfortunately, there are wars in the name of religion, it is a very sad state of affairs. I hope and pray that we all let go of the hatred and we start living together with no differentiation between Islam or Hindus or Christians. We should keep these differences behind and adopt humanity as our religion for a better work to stay in.”

Recently Raveena had also expressed her concerns about this issue on Twitter where she had tagged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister Ms Sushma Swaraj and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. This is what Raveena tweeted, “Are we just going to sit and watch jadhav die? @narendrmodi @SushmaSwaraj @rahnathsingh.” Maatr is all set to release on April 21.

