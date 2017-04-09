I am not dying to work in films: Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon says she does not crave to be in the limelight. Raveena Tandon says she does not crave to be in the limelight.

Actress Raveena Tandon says she has now reached a stage in her career where she can be choosy about work as she does not crave to be in the limelight.

“Films are not my life. They are part of my life. I have children, husband, home, parents, shows and endorsements. I have a lot of things to do. I am not dying to work in films. I would’ve signed all the films which came my way if I wanted to see my name every Friday. I am not interested in that,” Raveena told PTI.

The National award winning actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of Maatr, insists that she wants to play roles that challenge her.

“I am enjoying the work I am doing now and the mental space I am in right now. I am very content with myself and am not trying to chase anything. Being in my 40s, I think it’s a great time for me. I’ve seen life, matured over the years,” she says.

Directed by Ashtar Sayed, the revenge thriller is a story of a mother fighting to get justice for her daughter, who is raped.

“I can feel the pain of this person that I am playing in the film. Life is the best teacher you can get,” she says.

Raveena says the film tackles a realistic subject without bowing down to commercial pressure.

“I am strictly against something like that (referring to item numbers). I’ve done films where the script was excellent but the end result was entirely different because the makers added a lot of commercial elements in it like item numbers, which spoiled the films.

“This film has been shot realistically and the sensitivity has been retained. I don’t know commercially how well we are going to do. But if the message goes through and people stand up and take note of what’s happening, we will succeed,” she says.

Maatr is scheduled to release on April 21.

