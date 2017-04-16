Raveena Tandon’s Maatr banned for its rape scene? Producer Anjum Rizvi says no

Maatr film producer Anjum Rizvi denies that the film was banned by CBFC. Maatr film producer Anjum Rizvi denies that the film was banned by CBFC.

There were a few stories doing the rounds on Suday that Raveena Tandon’s Maatr has been banned by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The reason behind this alleged ban was the film’s violent rape scenes. However, when indianexpress.com spoke to Anjum Rizvi, the producer of Maatr, he rubbished the rumours and said “I don’t know where these news have come from. Maatr will be viewed by the CBFC on Monday, the film is hence not banned.”

However another source very close to the film said on the condition of anonymity, “Yes, the CBFC has banned the film and they walked out of the screening on Saturday evening. However, they are going to reconsider​ the movie on Monday. The CBFC has said that the film has very graphic content which was way different than the original screenplay submitted to them. We were told that the CBFC found the film’s content to be violating many guidelines for certification. So even if the film is to get an ‘A’ certificate, there will be many cuts that we are expected to make.”

CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani and Raveena were not available for comment despite many attempts. According to The Quint report on the same matter, Nihalani is quoted as saying, “We have done our best to accommodate this film’s requirements. We even opened the CBFC office on Saturday, a non-working-day, to review the film.”

Raveena Tandon’s Maatr is an upcoming Indian revenge thriller written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed, and was originally slated to release it on April 21, 2017, but with this current situation the film might have to delay its release. The final word on this will come out on Monday when the movie will go to the tribunal.

