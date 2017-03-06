Raveena Tandon found new Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast as hot as Tip Tip Barsa Pani: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani stars in the remake of ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from Mohra. Kiara Advani stars in the remake of ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from Mohra.

Kiara Advani knew it won’t be easy recreating Raveena Tandon’s magic in the recreated version of ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’, but the young actor was in a surprise as Raveena not only liked the song but also went on to compare it with her another hit number, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’.

The new version of the song features in Abbas-Mustan’s upcoming film Machine. Kiara co-stars with Mustan’s son Mustafa, who is making his debut with the movie.

The song was launched by Akshay Kumar, who featured in the original number with Raveena. It was a part of their 1994 film, Mohra.

More from the world of Entertainment:

When Akshay asked Kiara how was her experience of getting into Raveena’s shoes, the 24-year-old actor said, “Luckily I showed her the song two days ago and she loved it. She said that it is as hot as Tip Tip Barsa Pani. So, it was really sweet of her. I wanted to get her blessings for it.”

Check out Kiara and Raveena Tandon’s video:

Like many others, Kiara has memories of dancing to the track as a kid. So, it was an extremely special moment for her to recreate it in front of the camera.

Check out Tip Tip Barsa Pani song:

Check out Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast song:

Check out Cheez Badi from Kiara Advani’s film:

“It’s really surreal. There was a moment on the set when I froze because I was like this is the same song I danced to in front of the mirror and now I am now here in front of the camera,” she told reporters at the song launch.

Also read | Akshay Kumar dances to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, says Raveena Tandon looks as young as Kiara Advani. Watch video

The track, originally composed by Viju Shah, has been recreated by Komail-Shivaan. It has the original vocals of Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd