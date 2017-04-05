Raveena Tandon proves she has put past with Akshay Kumar behind her: I and Twinkle Khanna are good friends

Akshay Kumar was in a steady relationship with Raveena Tandon, before he tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar was in a steady relationship with Raveena Tandon, before he tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna.

Bollywood stars Twinkle Khanna and Raveena Tandon have often been pitted against each other, courtesy the history they share regarding actor Akshay Kumar. Even recently, when Twinkle joked she was about to drop social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham’s story from her latest novel, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, after he said she looked like Raveena, there was a speculation that the actor-turned-author took offence over his remark.

In a group interview, a journalist asked Raveena about her reaction to the reports that Twinkle was offended by the particular comparison. Raveena, who dated Akshay much before he tied the knot with Twinkle, shot back at the reporter asking, “Oh, she did? I want to see her comment. Show me what she said. I don’t believe that.” Raveena was visibly disturbed by the question. Another scribe added that Twinkle merely joked, and Raveena continued, “Then why are you saying offence? We are friends and we all know each other in the industry, we all meet each other regularly. I don’t believe what you are saying.”

Until this interview, there wasn’t much known about Raveena’s equation with Twinkle as the stars have hardly spoken about each other. Akshay, however, has been quite respectful towards his exes in public. At the launch of the recreated version of “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast” (the original featured him and Raveena), Akshay heaped praise on his former co-star, saying, “It was a great honour working with Raveena. We have done many films together and also good songs. ‘Tip tip barsa pani’ is still one of my favourite songs. It is an amazing song. We have done four-five films and each one has been a hit in its own way.”

Interestingly, Twinkle’s debut production PadMan is a biopic on Arunachalam, and stars Akshay, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

