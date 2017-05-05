Ratna Pathak Shah about Mubarakan: It’s an exciting role and I am having fun

Ratna Pathal Shah will also be seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Ratna Pathal Shah will also be seen in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Actress Ratna Pathak Shah is happy that Lipstick Under My Burkha has been cleared for release by the censor board after it had initially refused to certify the film. The board had to change its stance after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) ruled in the film’s favour and directed the board to grant an ‘A’ certificate to the movie. Prakash Jha, the producer of the film and director Alankrita Shrivasta also spoke about the CBFC and its stand on the film at length before.

“It has been given censor certificate and hopefully we will be releasing it soon. Let’s wait and see. We are happy,” Ratna told PTI when asked about the CBFC’s action.

FCAT recently directed that the film be granted certification after “voluntary and some additional cuts and deletions.” The film, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ratna, chronicles the secret lives of four women of different ages in a small town in India as they search for freedom. Beside this project, Ratna will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan, set to release in July this year.

“It’s an exciting role and I am having fun. It is a nice experience working with the uncle and the nephew (referring to Anil and Arjun Kapoor),” she said. “There is another film that I am doing with a new director Anand Tiwari, it is called Love Per Square Foot,” she added. The actress is also set to reprise her role as Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2. The show will be available on Hotstar from May 16.

