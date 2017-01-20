Rati Agnihotri and husband booked for electricity theft of Rs 49 lakh

Rati Agnihotri and her architect husband had allegedly tampered electricity meter of their home. Rati Agnihotri and her architect husband had allegedly tampered electricity meter of their home.

Yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri and husband Anil Virwani were today booked in a case of electricity theft of Rs 48.96 lakhs at their residence, police said. The Ek Duje Ke Liye actress and her architect husband had allegedly tampered electricity meter of their home in Sterling Sea Face Apartment near Nehru Planetarium in Worli area here, they said.

The alleged tampering was discovered by the vigilance team of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) after they visited the actor’s residence. An engineer noticed that the Virwanis had allegedly not paid for 1,77,647 units of electricity by tampering the meter since April 4, 2013, a police official said.

An FIR was registered at Worli police station against Rati and her husband for the theft of Rs 48.96 lakhs worth electricity under section 135 of Indian Electricity Act, he added. “We have registered an offence against the accused persons on the complaint of electricity engineer and further investigation is on,” said Pravin Padwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Rati Agnihotri, who has completed 37 years in the film industry, recently decided to end her 30-year-long marriage to Anil Virwani owing to domestic violence. What surprised everybody was that the 54-year-old actress had chosen to not speak about it, till few days back.Rati Agnihotri was surprised at the reactions she got from the media and others and how her personal matter became a point of gossip for other people. In an interview to BollywoodHungama.com, she says, “I am surprised and hurt that my motives for speaking out to the law enforcement and legal machinery about my domestic problems are being questioned.”