Ranveer Singh’s naked picture is breaking the internet. Deepika Padukone got involved in it too. See photo

Ranveer Singh has a special connection with memes and trolls. Whatever he does, be it on the silver screen or off it, makes news. And if ever the actor does not come up with something bizarre, his fans make it a point to dig the pit and find something interesting about him. But the bottom line is, Ranveer Singh, can never stop making headlines.

This time the Twitterati has found an old picture of Ranveer where he is seen lying naked in a bath tub full of water. While there is no sign of Deepika Padukone in the picture that is going viral, the very intellectual Twitterati has still managed to involve her too. They claim that Ranveer Singh went short of clothes since Deepika Padukone was gone for the Cannes 2017 and could not lend her clothes to the Bajirao of Bollywood. For the unversed, Ranveer once stepped out in a dress which made the fashion police believe that the actor robbed the wardrobe of his rumoured girlfriend Deepika. Since then he and his frenzy attires have been giving chances to the trollers to have a filed day on the internet.

As Ranveer’s naked monochrome picture went viral without any source and no reason, one of the many trollers wrote, “Deepika ki dress nai mil rahi hai.” And if Deepika was not enough to make her a part of the dig around the ever enthusiastic actor, people brought the failure of his last big screen outing Befikre in it. Another user wrote, “After watching Befikre..” Aditya Chopra’s directorial Befikre, also starring Vaani Kapoor failed to fare well at the box office last year.

“Deepika ki dress nai mil rahi hai” pic.twitter.com/4pY6MKZ5sE — Akshay Jain (@AkshayKatariyaa) May 22, 2017

After watching Befikre.. pic.twitter.com/ShCF0IrrnM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 22, 2017

Being a sport that Ranveer is, we are sure the Padmavati actor will take all of this in good humour and will come up with a reply in his own unique style.

