Ranveer Singh wears first jeans by condom brand Durex and it’s a perfect fit. Watch video

A condom brand coming up with a denims range might sound as bizarre as Sachin Tendulkar turning a chef. But this has happened, and we are equally shocked. Famous condom brand Durex has unveiled its new range of denims, and guess who got to wear its first pair jeans – Ranveer Singh.

Actor Ranveer Singh grabbed enough eyeballs when he rapped and danced while endorsing the condom brand Durex. Infact, the style with which he featured in its TVC became the talk of the town. Now, hold your horses, as Ranveer has taken the endorsement one step ahead. He is now advertising the new denim range from the condom brand. The news about Durex launching jeans was much surprising. And hearing that the flamboyant Ranveer is super charged-up to promote it is even more exciting.

Ranveer loves to break stereotypes, not just onscreen, but even off it. The Befikre actor has never shied away from speaking his mind and giving bold statements. And while promoting Durex condoms in the past, he even revealed in one of the interviews that he lost his virginity at the age of 12.

The Bollywood actor slipped into a pair of jeans from the soon-to-be-launched denim range from Durex, and says it fit him really well. In a 15-second teaser, which was unveiled on Wednesday, Ranveer is seen in a trial room, and says: “Guys Durex is launching Jeans and I am the first one to try it. Then he goes inside the trial room and shouts, “Guys this fits really well”.

Watch | Durex Jeans teaser featuring Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh also took to his Twitter handle to launch the denim range by Durex.

Durex is launching Jeans! Designed for the passionate! Fits well ;) #DurexJeans pic.twitter.com/mGuPLN12xO — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 22, 2017

And its not just Ranveer’s fans, but even celebs who are shocked to know that Durex has come up with a denim range.

Wow! Durex is launching jeans!!! Looks like a brand new fashion trend is round the corner @RanveerOfficial http://t.co/PnvMgweOSX — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 22, 2017

OMG Durex is launching Jeans! @RanveerOfficial are you gonna have sex with Durex on or off? #DurexJeans http://t.co/3qYjNNRbpr — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 22, 2017

Are you as excited to buy the denims that’s come with the tag ‘Durex jeans’ as Ranveer is?

