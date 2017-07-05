Ranveer Singh to get a wax statue at the Grévin in Paris on his birthday, see photos

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Befikre which was majorly shot in France. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Befikre which was majorly shot in France.

Before Padmavati, actor Ranveer Singh has something more to be excited about. The hunk is set to be immortalised in the form of a wax statue at the Grévin in Paris, France, that too on his birthday. Ranveer will be the third Bollywood star to get a statue after Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Ranveer has made a name for himself in Bollywood in a short span of time and has given some stellar performances as an actor in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Lootera and Dil Dhadkne Do. He was last seen in Yash Raj Film’s Befikre opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Befikre was infact the first Bollywood film to be entirely shot in France with a major portion in Paris. Ranveer had obviously loved the Parisian experience and enjoyed spending time in the French capital. Speaking about the birthday launch of the statue at the Grévin, Ranveer said in a statement, “It’s a truly special birthday present and one that will always bring back beautiful memories of Paris. I love all things French, and am grateful to the museum that they have given me a permanent place in wax in their home and their hearts.”

Even one of Befikre’s songs was launched at the iconic Eiffel Tower. On the occasion of the actor’s stopover in Paris to announce the screening of Befikre, on 11 October 2016, the sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray and the Grévin’s artistic teams met Ranveer to gather the data they needed for creating his waxwork. “I love Paris”, he said, “I wouldn’t mind coming back every month”.

Ranveer’s wax figure will be on view in one of the Grévin’s most prestigious venues, the Hall of Columns, not far away from Shah Rukh Khan, Céline Dion, Leonardo Di Caprio, Angelina Jolie, among many others.

