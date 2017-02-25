Ranveer Singh visits the alps yet again, but this time the reason is different

Ranveer Singh will be off on a trip to the alps as the official ambassador for Switzerland Tourism. Ranveer Singh will be off on a trip to the alps as the official ambassador for Switzerland Tourism.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is the Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, is travelling to the country and says he is really excited to explore it again. The last time he visited the Alps, he did a variety of things — adventure sports to chocolate making.

“I can never get enough of Switzerland! I am so excited to explore this gorgeous country again; this time as its brand ambassador. It’s the best place to relax after a tight schedule and get re-energised,” Ranveer said in a statement.

On his maiden tour, Ranveer had tried activities right from paragliding and skydiving to wakeboarding. This time he will be heading to Switzerland for the first time in his official capacity as the brand ambassador and he will be taking with him a few close friends.

“On my last trip, I tried a variety of things which I had earlier only heard of, but have now crossed off my bucket list. I can barely wait to reach Switzerland and see what adventures the Swiss winter has in store for me,” he added.

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars his rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Ranveer has also been roped in for director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which will also have Dear Zindagi actor Alia Bhatt, who is promoting her upcoming release Badrinath Ki Dulhania will also be seen in this film.