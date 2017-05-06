Ranveer Singh tweets something about Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend character Madhav Jha, and what follows is a laugh riot

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s bromance on Twitter is off the hook! Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s bromance on Twitter is off the hook!

Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of a college student, Madhav Jha in his upcoming film Half Girlfriend. As we all know, both Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are Bollywood’s BFFs and their camaraderie, ever since they did Gunday, is only increasing by the day. Whether it is hosting an award show or appearing in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, they ooze out bromance everytime they are together. They are buddies. So when Ranveer took to Twitter and posted, “Eh Madhav…tu Jha re @arjunk26,” Arjun was quick to reply, “Baba mere naam ne kardiya kaam…bringing out ur creativity…gotta save these for the next hosting session…😉”

Eh Madhav…tu Jha re @arjunk26 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 5, 2017

Baba mere naam ne kardiya kaam…bringing out ur creativity…gotta save these for the next hosting session…😉 http://t.co/5TGrZtVb7B — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) May 6, 2017

A man walks into a zoo, the only thing in the zoo is a dog. It’s a shitzu. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 6, 2017

These two can tickle your funny bones enough to make you laugh out loud. Especially Ranveer, when he is hell bent on flooding us with very ‘pun’ny tweets. His exchange with Arjun Kapoor was not the only one that made us giggle and face-palm at the same time. Within minutes, Ranveer posted another tweet, “A man walks into a zoo, the only thing in the zoo is a dog. It’s a shitzu.”

While Arjun Kapoor is busy promoting Half Girlfriend, also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, Ranveer is busy with Gully Boy and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. While the former shares videos about going back to the basics of football, talking about his movies and such – the latter has his share of fun with hilarious dubsmash videos and tweets that are really just PJs. Oh, Ranveer also recently offered to become Arjun’s other half, in yet another interesting Twitter conversation. The two together can bring the house down!

