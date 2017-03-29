Ranveer Singh turns rapper for Gully Boy, records a song with Anushka Manchanda. See pic

Ranveer Singh to play rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh from Kurla slum. Ranveer Singh to play rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh from Kurla slum.

Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of a rapper and has begun his journey of a Gully Boy. The actor who is playing the character of rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh from Kurla slum in Mumbai, seems to be recording a song with none other than singer and pop idol Anushka Manchanda. Well, we were already too excited when the news of Alia Bhatt joining the team of Gully Boy came into limelight, but Ranveer’s latest picture has raised our hopes even more. Now, we can expect some amazing tracks in the film, which is being directed by Zoya Akhtar.

If we give a throwback to Zoya Akhtar’s directed films in the past, music has always been integral to the narrative. Whether it was Dil Dhadakne Do or Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, they were not just something different from the regular and monotonous Bollywood formulas, even the music was different.

Gully Boy marks the second project of Ranveer and Zoya together, after Dil Dhadakne Do. A source close to Zoya said, “Zoya was so excited about Ranveer playing this part that she met him in Paris while he was shooting for Befikre, to give him a narration. Ranveer immediately agreed to do this role. For him, it’s an opportunity to display his versatility, reiterating his range as a performer. It also brought him a chance to display his rapping skills.”

This is for the first time that the Befikre actor would share screen space with Alia. Earlier, the two stars have appeared in commercials, which only proved why this unusual pairing could be one bankable on-screen casting in Bollywood.

Before Gully Boy, Ranveer would appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. However, at present, there is no update on the film’s shoot because of the recent atatck on the director and the damage done at its shoot location. While Padmavati is scheduled to release by the end of this year, Gully Boy might release in the early-2018.

