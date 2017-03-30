Is this Ranveer Singh’s most drastic look ever? Check out his latest transformation, see pic

Ranveer Singh looks edgy and we are loving him in this avatar. Ranveer Singh looks edgy and we are loving him in this avatar.

When has Ranveer Singh ever done anything by the book? The crazy, inspired ball of energy keeps his fans and the industry on their toes and Ranveer’s latest transformation — this time for clothing brand Jack N Jones — has again proved what we knew all along — when it is Ranveer, expect the unexpected. Dressed in a natty blue suit, holding a cane, Ranveer looks like a representative of the Devil himself — a dishy, handsome, can’t-take-your-eyes-off-him agent of chaos. Is he channelling his inside Jason Momoa, for his look sure reminds us of Aquaman?

We have heard that actors have to undergo crazy transformation to get into the skin of their characters but this picture of Ranveer Singh is something else. We can deal with Ranveer and his fashion sense inspired by Alice in Wonderland’s Mad Hatter but a Ranveer with dreadlocks and that piercing blue gaze?

While we know this is for his next shoot for Jack N Jones, the brand he endorses, but after looking at this picture, we would love to see him playing a dark character on-screen. What’s also interesting is the fact that he has merged his look with a subtle suited-booted avatar, changing the norms of how would one perceive a guy in such a formal dress. Well, going by the picture, we can say that the actor is best of both worlds.

Look at the picture here:

Last time, Ranveer showcased his rapping skills while shooting for this brand. Now, this time, he has created an iconic look. His Bajirao Mastani look, especially that moustache, had gone on to become a style statement among men in India, now it seems Ranveer has already set a trend for this year. Yesterday, we saw him putting on the rapper’s hat and recording a number with pop-star Anushka Manchanda.

The actor has already begun prepping up for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati.

