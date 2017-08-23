Ranveer Singh to perform at the premiere of Baba Ramdev’s show Om Shanti Om

Ranveer Singh to perform on the opening night of Om Shanti Om. Ranveer Singh to perform on the opening night of Om Shanti Om.

Actor Ranveer Singh will not be seen anchoring Om Shanti Om and will only be seen performing on the premiere episode of the forthcoming TV show.

Ranveer will be seen wowing the audiences with his powerful performance on the song “Gajanana” from “Bajirao Mastani” in the opening act of the reality show. He will also introduce the 14 contestants and the concept of Om Shanti Om.

“The concept of ‘Om Shanti Om’ is very unique. I am happy to be a part of the opening episode and introduce the contestants to the viewers. I will kick off the show with a special stage performance. To know more watch out for the ‘Shubh Arambh’ on August 28,” Ranveer said in a statement.

The show will be hosted by Apaarshakti Khurana and will feature actor Sonakshi Sinha, composer-singer Shekhar Ravjiani and singer Kanika Kapoor as the judges.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be seen as Maha Guru in Om Shanti Om, which will be aired on Star Bharat.

Well, knowing that Ranveer and Baba Ramdev will be yet again on the stage together, we are sure some madness is bound to happen. Last time, Ranveer and Baba Ramdev were a part of a new channel’s conclave where they brought the house down together. Ranveer was in a fix looking at Ramdev’s energy but even he was no less in setting the stage on fire.

Om Shanti Om is a one-of-a-kind reality show where contestants will sing bhajans. Apart from 14 participants, the show will also feature performances by stalwarts from the bhajan music industry. Produced by Roadies, Splitsvilla and MasterChef India fame Colosceum Media, Om Shanti Om will launch later this month.

With inputs of IANS

