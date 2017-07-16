Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan: I’m blessed that you even know I exist!’

Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan got involved in a Twitter chat post Ranveer’s birthday. Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan got involved in a Twitter chat post Ranveer’s birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan has always been sending warm wishes to his contemporaries and the new generation actors when it comes to their performances and birthdays. He has always admired Ranveer Singh for the kind of respect he has always shown for the actor, and the way he is ruling the world of entertainment with his talent. However, recently he appeared miffed with Ranveer when he did not reply to the birthday message he had sent. Ranveer double checked, after all, how could he give a miss to Amitabh Bachchan’s text.

Soon after Amitabh’s tweet saying, “Hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??” Ranveer wrote, “Except that i TOTALLY replied! I just cross checked it too! You were in fact one of the first to even wish! And it’s the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan #GOAT I’m blessed that you even know i exist!”

The year of 2016 was a great one for Ranveer, who had the honour of sharing the stage with Shehanshah of Bollywood. Not only that he shared the stage, Ranveer even shared the title of Best Actor for Leading Role with Amitabh Bachchan, who had won for Piku. That moment was not only special for Ranveer and Big B but also their fans. And the way Ranveer could not hold his tears and adulation for Amitabh Bachchan had totally made people fall in love with him all over again.

Well, sometimes we believe in Aditya Chopra when he declared Ranveer as the next generation’s Shah Rukh Khan. And we totally cannot wait to see Ranveer and Amitabh Bachchan share the screen space.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is busy with Padmavati, which is his third project under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

