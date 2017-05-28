Ranveer Singh takes a break from Padmavati, enjoys his ‘me-time’ in London without Deepika Padukone. See photos

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will not join her alleged boyfriend and Ranveer Singh will have a solo vacation. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will not join her alleged boyfriend and Ranveer Singh will have a solo vacation.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has kept Ranveer Singh very busy so far. The actor recently got a head injury on the sets of Padmavati and had to rush to the hospital. And taking full advantage of his medical break, Ranveer left for a two-week long vacation to London yesterday. The actor is planning to unwind by watching sports including the Real Madrid v/s Juventus UEFA Champions League final match and India vs Pakistan cricket match in Birmingham on June 4. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will not join her alleged boyfriend and Ranveer will have a solo vacation.

Some media reports suggest that this two-week long vacation will not delay the actor’s Padmavati schedule. In fact, Ranveer is yet to shoot a lot of portions for the film. He is expected to resume the shoot from June 8 after he returns to Mumbai. Ranveer is already in a full vacay mode, and shared some pictures from London on his Instagram page.. He shared one picture and wrote, “It’s electric out here at Wembley! 😍⚡️🙌🏽 all set for the final clash! ✊🏾🏆#FACupFinals #ARSvCHE.”

The actor recently spoke about playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati during Famously Filmfare and said, “What a guy! Can’t believe he does the things he does, he is an appalling human being. You can’t even call him a human being, call him a ‘haivaan’. You would love to hate him. You will be like, ‘I hate this person how can he be this way, how can anybody be this way, is there no compassion.’ He’s a hard guy.” Ranveer also spoke about his quirky sartorial choices. The actor said that every time he goes for a makeover for his films, he tries to make the look more ridiculous compared to the last time.

