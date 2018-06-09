Ranveer Singh shares a picture from the sets of Simmba, says he’s proud to be Rohit Shetty’s hero

Ranveer Singh recently shared an image from the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba Ranveer Singh recently shared an image from the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Simmba, recently took to social media site Twitter to share an image of himself from the sets of the movie. The image’s caption read, “ROHIT SHETTY का HERO. CAPS LOCK में 💪🏾 #rohitshetty #Simmba.”

A couple of days earlier, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, that is also bankrolling the film, had shared a fun video and a picture from the sets of the movie. In the video, Sara Ali Khan was seen asking Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty whether the set is from Singham 3, while producer Karan Johar promised more madness and movie magic from Simmba.

The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. This will be the first time Ranveer Singh will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty on a feature film. The two had earlier worked together on a TV commercial. Ranveer is quite excited about the movie and had said in the past that he’s always wanted to do an action-driven masala film.

Simmba is said to be loosely inspired by the 2015 Telugu movie Temper which had starred Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in significant roles. It’s also being reported that Rohit Shetty’s close friend and actor Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in Simmba.

Ranveer Singh has his plate full at the moment. Apart from the Rohit Shetty directorial, the actor will also star in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, based on the real-life story of Mumbai’s underground rappers. Gully Boy will also see Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. Ranveer will also star in the Kabir Khan film based on India’s win at the 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which turned out to be quite successful and remains one of the highest openers for Bollywood at the box office for the year 2018.

