Ranveer Singh sheds his six-packs, turns into an old man. Is this for any film? Watch video

If we ask you to name one Bollywood out-of-the-box personality who has some weird dressing sense, yet the ability to make you fall in love with him, most of you would have one name in mind – Ranveer Singh. The actor has never failed to amaze his audience. He has taken his onscreen characters seriously, enacted with heart and perhaps that’s why he has a fan following no less than any other Khan of Bollywood. At first, he did the craziest thing by going live while getting rid of his moustache and beard. Now, he has turned himself into an old man. And for the same character, he has got rid of his six pack abs too. Yes, you read that right!

Ranveer shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen playing an old man. Now, this can be for an advertisement or for his movie. It also reminds us of the TVC of Ching Chinese wherein Ranveer turned into a mother by donning a perfect Punjabi avatar. That moment, he proved that his craziness knows no bounds. Even his latest disguise as an old-man is surely adding to the list of crazy things he has done to entertain his fans.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with his next, Padmavati. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Recently, his makeover was to turn into the younger version of his character Allauddin Khilji. The project has been in news for over a year now.

Ranveer’s last Befikre did fairly well at the box office, but him coming back in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, co-starring Deepika has already made the project a much-anticipated one.

