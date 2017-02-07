Ranveer Singh’s take on DDLJ’s epic train sequence is hilarious. We bet you can’t stop laughing. Watch video

Ranveer Singh recreates DDLJ iconic train sequence. Ranveer Singh recreates DDLJ iconic train sequence.

After recreating ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Darr, Ranveer Singh has redone Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s epic train sequence but with a twist. Now, if you recall the sequence, SRK- Kajol made the scene extremely romantic and even now, a lot of actors aim to live the Raj-Simran moment at least once in their lifetime. But did you ever thought that this scene can be ever turned into a comic one? Well, trust Ranveer to do anything impossible and he won’t fail to upset you. The actor recreated the scene with- not a girl but- a man and has left us rolling on the floor laughing.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Ranveer shared a short video in which he and the ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya are recreating the train sequence from DDLJ. But there’s another twist, so while Kajol manages to get on the train and have a happily ever after, Ranveer falls and dies. Reading this might seem like a tragic moment but when you watch the video, you will realise it’s nothing like that.

Also read | Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh turn the house into Hookah Bar. Watch video, pics

The 31-year-old actor tweeted, “This stunt is performed by trained Filmys. Do not try this at home. Or at the train station.”

Watch Ranveer Singh video here:

This stunt is performed by trained Filmys. Do not try this at home. Or at the train station.

❤🚞🚞🚞🚞🚞😮 pic.twitter.com/BKrFl8fVxF — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 7, 2017

Seems as if both the actor-choreographer duo was shooting for a quirky song, amid which Ranveer thought of this impromptu act. Earlier, the two got together for Tattad Tattad from Ram Leela and Malhari from Bajirao Mastani. So, are they shooting for another epic number for Padmavati? Let’s wait and watch.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd