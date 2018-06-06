Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba begins shoot, to release on December 28

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba will release on December 28. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba will release on December 28.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba is all set to release on December 28. In a tweet shared by producers Reliance Entertainment and Dharma Productions, the makers announced that the journey has already begun.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was signed to play the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh. She will make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath which will release on November 30. In Kedarnath, she will be seen alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kedarnath was earlier being produced by KriArj Entertainment but now Ronnie Screwvala has taken the reins of that project. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s team allotted her dates that were earlier reserved for Kedarnath to Simmba’s team. It is said that the Abhishek Kapoor was keen on launching Sara and wanted Kedarnath to release as her debut film. The matter was taken to court but was resolved after the two teams got together and amicably resolved the issue.

Ranveer Singh is the leading man in Simmba and this is his first feature film with director Rohit Shetty. The two had earlier worked on a TV commercial for a fast food brand.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat that released in January. With immense adulation from critics and the audience alike, Ranveer is being seen as the actor who will sweep away all the awards this coming season. His performance as Khilji was seen as one of the strongest points of the film.

Apart from Simmba, Ranveer will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Kabir Khan’s film based on India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer will play the role of skipper Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial.

