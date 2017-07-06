Ranveer Singh rings in birthday with lady love Deepika Padukone, takes her zooming on his new hot wheels. See photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together on Ranveer’s 31st birthday. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted together on Ranveer’s 31st birthday.

The heartthrob of tinsel town, Ranveer Singh turns 31 today. And as were waiting for the Bollywood biggies to wish this powerhouse of a performer, we come across the pictures of him ringing in his birthday with none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Deepika Padukone. The duo was spotted together late in the night. Now, what their plans were is not something that we know, but one thing is for sure, Deepika didn’t leave a chance to be with her ‘friend’ on his big day.

If reports are to be believed, Ranveer who is all geared up to play Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati went to pick up his lady love and then the two drove off for a quite dinner at Taj Colaba. Apparently, Ranveer gifted himself a new set of wheels on his birthday and it was nobody else but Deepika who was the first one to sit beside him to for a drive. Well, this calls for a double celebration indeed. Deepika and Ranveer, who have been dropping hints about their relationship without confirming anything, looked too adorable together and we cannot stop swooning over their picture.

See| Ranveer Singh rings in birthday with Deepika Padukone.

(Picture Credits: Varinder Chawla)

The two actors have tried to keep their feelings for each other under the wraps but as we see their social media posts, their airport pictures and their pictures from several Bollywood events, it seems the couple is making only half-hearted efforts. They have been a part of a circle of rumours from them dating, their families meeting, the two getting engaged and finally the breakup rumours. Even Deepika’s ex Ranbir Kapoor, on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan expressed his wish for Ranveer and Deepika to have many babies together.

With these pictures of the Bajirao Mastani co-stars which are no less than proof of their love, we just hope the two acknowledge their relationship out in the public and make it official soon.

