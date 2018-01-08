Ranveer Singh’s rapping video for Gully Boy proves why he can do just anything

Ranveer Ingh has recently recorded a rap for Gully Boy. Ranveer Ingh has recently recorded a rap for Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of Padmavat. He is also prepping up for his next flick Gully Boy and has gone into the skin of his character quite seriously. The actor is downright in the mood of a rapper that he will play in the Zoya Akhtar film. Ranveer has recently shared a video on his Insta story where he is seen recording a rap for Gully Boy. And believe us, Ranveer is certainly going to be dapper as a rapper in the film which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer had once admitted of being a bad singer but a good rapper. And now we know what he meant. Ranveer himself shared a clip as part of his Insta story from the recording studio where he is rapping for a song from Gully Boy proving that he is not just a good bathroom singer, but also a great rapper! It looks like he will soon pose a threat to all the hotshot rappers in the B-town.

In the latest clip that has gone viral on all his fan pages, we can hear two things – “Gully Boy” and “Iski topi uske sar”. This makes us wonder whether this is going to be the film’s title track.

Watch the video shared by Ranveer Singh’s fan clubs here:

Ranveer Singh has been frequently spotted donning the rapper look since past few months, while prepping up for Gully Boy. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy revolves around the life of street rappers in Mumbai.

Ranveer is popular for living the character he picks for each of his films. The multi talented actor had infact previously rapped for his film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl too. The grit and zest that this Bollywood lover boy puts in his performances are enough to keep up the excitement of his fans for the film. Moreover, the experiments that he comes up with, every time, definitely prove to be worth the wait.

