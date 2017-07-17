Ranveer Singh makes first appearance post his make-over to play the younger Allauddin Khilji in Padmavati. See photos

Ranveer Singh heads to shoot for Padmavati. Ranveer Singh heads to shoot for Padmavati.

Ranveer Singh’s obsession with his facial hair became evident when he went live while chopping them off, and was literally in tears. During the live session, he told his viewers that the reason why he is finally getting rid of his pointed moustache and beard is to shoot for Padmavati. The actor has shot the first half of his character in which he was supposed to look older. Now, he is prepping up for his character’s younger part and hence, it was required for him to have a makeover. After the transformation, the actor was spotted for the first time at the Mumbai airport. It seemed he is leaving for the shoot of Padmavati. While we miss his moustache, needless to say Ranveer does know how to look dapper with his casual yet chic attire too.

During Ranveer’s live chat, the fans could not stop remembering Deepika Padukone and how she turned into a child when after wrapping up the shoot of Bajirao Mastani, she had chopped off Ranveer’s moustache.

Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. While these two actors kept their roles and looks quite a secret so far, Ranveer has been expressive about his part. While the guess work around the film is on, we are keen to know if Deepika and Shahid would in anyway steal the limelight from Ranveer, who has always grabbed headlines for his quirky fashion sense.

Check out the first pictures of Ranveer Singh after he chopped off his moustache and beard recently.

Interestingly, unlike Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela, Deepika and Ranveer would not romance each other in Padmavati. In fact, Shahid would be playing Deepika’s husband in the film. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, is scheduled for a release later this year.

