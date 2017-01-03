Ranveer Singh leaves fans asking for more in his latest magazine shoot, see pics

Ranveer Singh will soon begin the shoot for his next flick, Padmavati. Ranveer Singh will soon begin the shoot for his next flick, Padmavati.

Ranveer Singh is no more just any other name in Bollywood. No, he hasn’t bagged any Hollywood project yet, but an international men’s magazine, Esquire, has titled him as the ‘International Man of The Year’, and we totally agree with it. The magazine that is published in the Middle East has chosen Ranveer to be its face for the special New Year edition.

Interestingly, his recent outing, Befikre, was premiered at the Dubai Film Festival and received a lot of love. The actor has shared a few stills from his shoot on Instagram and we can’t stop ourselves from looking at him again and again.

Ranveer, who proved his mettle as an actor with Bajirao Mastani, has impressed his fans in many ways. While his energy is infectious, his out-of-the-box dressing sense has also won our imagination every now and then.

In a recent chat with Aamir Khan, he spoke about his energy and said that it was Priyanka Chopra who pointed out that the reason behind his never dying excitement is the fact that he just can’t believe that he has become an actor. The 31-year-old said he thanks his stars every morning for making his dream come true.

Look at some recent Instagram posts of Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer’s recent film Befikre did well at the box-office. It was for the first time that the actor worked under the direction of Aditya Chopra, who returned to directing after 8 long years. Now, the actor is prepping up for his next big film, Padmavati.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput mocks Ranveer Singh’s Befikre. Is the Dhoni star growing too big for his boots?

Ranveer considers his role in Padmavati, his toughest so far. The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will feature Ranveer as Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with queen Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film also features Shahid Kapoor as Raja Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler, and husband of Padmavati.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd