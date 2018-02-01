Ranveer Singh on Padmaavat: Takes courage to helm a film of such magnitude

Ranveer Singh plays the character of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh plays the character of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Padmaavat, says it takes immense courage to direct a film of such a magnitude.

Ranveer on Tuesday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where one user asked him if he would ever write or direct a historical like Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“It takes a lot of courage to helm a film and even more to helm one of such magnitude. I reckon it will be quite a few years before I become as brave and courageous as my maestro,” he responded.

“Padmaavat” also features actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.

Asked about his experience of working with Jim, Ranveer said: “Special talent, great vibe, great sense of humour and intelligent. Exciting to collaborate with. Chilled out. Basically the perfect co-actor. Jim Sarbh blessed to have worked with him.”

How challenging was it to come up with such a strong performance, asked a fan.

“I always relish a challenge,” replied Ranveer, who has been lauded for his powerful performance as Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the magnum opus.

On his own performance, Ranveer said: “Im happy with it. I learned a lot during the shooting process. And growing and developing in my craft is important to me. So, yes. Im happy that I had this experience.”

umm. well preetisheel and sanjay sir should be given credit for the look, really. baaki i internalised…some….err….dark shit… and every expression, mannerism, the whole vibe and energy of the character just followed as a result…. #Khilji — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

binte dil is full free style! #Khilji

enjoyed it . sanjay sir was so happy with my performance in the tub he gave me a reward of 1000 rupee note lolzzz — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

its a journey of a youth who hails from a disenfranchised lot of society. its a story very dear to my heart. hope i can do my bit for the amazing new musical talent that we have in country #Khilji — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

the armour was pretty badass! heavy AF! but it looked extraordinary IMHO! #Khilji yeah would love to have that rockstar hairstyle of his… — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

it takes a lot of courage to helm a film. and even more to helm one of such magnitude. i reckon it’ll be quiiiite a few years before i become as brave and courageous as my maestro. #Khilji — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

whatever it is thats bogging you down, shall pass. only after darkness there can be light. keep believing. sabka time aayega. your soul will shine. its a matter of time. be strong. i wish you peace of mind & sending you loads of love and good vibes ~ #Khilji — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

im happy with it. i learned a lot during the shooting process. and growing and developing in my craft is important to me. so yes, im happy that i had this experience. it helped me evolve as an artist. #Khilji — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

coolest dude. special talent. great vibe. great sense of humour. intelligent. exciting to collab with. chilled out. basically the perfect co actor. #Khilji @jimSarbh blessed to have worked w him — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 30, 2018

Ranveer said that his performance as Khilji helped him evolve as an artist.

The actor is now gearing up for his next “Gully Boy”, directed by Zoya Akhtar.

“It’s a journey of a youth who hails from a disenfranchised lot of society. It’s a story very dear to my heart. Hope I can do my bit for the amazing new musical talent that we have in the country,” he said.

