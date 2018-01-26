After 8 years, Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh seems to have found his sweet spot in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s Instagram is loaded with pictures where he is flexing his biceps but there is another side to this artist which can only be seen in his movies. Ranveer Singh’s Instagram is loaded with pictures where he is flexing his biceps but there is another side to this artist which can only be seen in his movies.

When the first trailer of Padmaavat dropped many months ago, back when it was still called Padmavati, the viewers unaniomusly applauded Ranveer Singh’s short appearance as Alauddin Khilji. His menacing eyes, strong demeanour, unkempt hair and the craziness in his eyes, all made for a perfect villain. We were left gobsmacked and were waiting with bated breath for the film to release just because Ranveer Singh’s character looked iconic just from the flashes we saw in that trailer.

The film has finally released and Ranveer Singh’s performance is certainly the one that will be remembered for years to come. He is self-involved, flamboyant, manipulative, cunning, and one look from his sharp eyes is chilling enough to make you believe that only a superhero can defeat this guy on the battlefield. Ranveer Singh has been around in Hindi cinema for only 8 years and that, is not a very long time for someone to pull off this kind of a performance.

Hindi film actors are often segregated into two kinds. There are those who rely on their gym routine to make the audience like them and then there are those who are popular as arthouse darlings. Ranveer Singh is an anamoly who has found the sweet spot between the two. His Instagram is loaded with pictures where he is flexing his biceps but there is another side to this artist which can only be seen in his movies. It’s at the movies that this man isn’t completely dependent on his bare torso to make the audience like him.

Ranveer Singh has only done 10 Hindi films as a leading actor so far and while not all of them were stand-out performances, he made sure that the audience came back to watch him over and over again.

With Band Baaja Baaraat’s Bittoo, he made us believe that he was actually a North Indian guy studying in Delhi University. And with Bajirao Mastani’s Peshwa, we believed that he was from the same region as the character. Actors are normally praised for being natural in a film and when they can seamlessly transport you to their character’s world, we usually call it a job well done. There aren’t many Hindi film actors around the block who can play a Maratha Peshwa just as well as they play a wanderer who wants to run his ‘binness’.

Ranveer has constantly experimented with the characters he has taken up. He might be popular as the guy who is way too quirky and energetic but that is just an extension of his brand and none of that reflects on the silver screen.

There are very few who aren’t afraid of taking chances early on in their career and it is usually only those who enjoy a long fulfilling career, Ranveer is one of those rare few and we can’t wait to see what he pulls out of his hat next.

