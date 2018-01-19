Ranveer Singh shares his physical transformation from Alauddin Khilji to Gully Boy and we are shocked, see photo

Ranveer Singh plays a street rapper in Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh plays a street rapper in Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh might come across as one of the most flamboyant actors off the camera, but when it is about work and getting into the skin of his characters, he can push himself to the limits. We have read enough stories on how he prepared to play Alauddin Khilji in his upcoming Padmaavat directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And while the film prepares for its mega release on Republic Day weekend, Ranveer has already hopped onto his next project tiled Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Trust Ranveer, the transformation between his characters in both the films were also as difficult and different as chalk and cheese.

Ranveer, who owns one of the fittest bodies in the industry, had to undergo a physical transformation for both Padmaavat and Gully Boy. While in the former he plays the barbaric conqueror Khilji, who requires a muscular body owing to the war scenes, in the latter where he plays a street rapper, Ranveer had to look like any other boy next door. Hence, the actor needed to shed the six packs and become lean. We got to know about the major transformation from the actor himself, who shared two images on Twitter from his workout while preparing for both the films.

Ranveer was last seen in Befikre where he played a casanova, opposite Vaani Kapoor. His fans are already calling his next Padmaavat, his best performance till date. Ranveer also claimed how he took inspiration from the character of Joker to understand the psyche of Khilji. However, his looks also reminded many of Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones. Ranveer’s experiment with his looks are not just restricted to his films. We know how he loves to go all crazy about his clothes, sporting some of the most unusual attires while making public appearances.

Here is one actor who inspires up, both on and off screen.

