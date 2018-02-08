Ranveer on working with Bhansali: I hope that I am able to create a vast legacy of memorable films with such a special filmmaker

Ranveer Singh says he is anything to do for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer Singh says he is anything to do for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. At a red carpet event, the 32-year-old actor spoke about the success of the most controversial film of the year and how he doesn’t get too carried away with success or get bogged down by failure.

He said, “I am enjoying it (Padmaavat’s success). I mean, I don’t get too carried away with success, neither do I get too bogged down by failure. What’s most important for me is that you deliver on your promise to the audience. You know, I have pledged to try and be the best entertainer that I can possibly be, and to see the kind of response, love and praise that people are showering on our performance is extremely heartening for me. It fills me with more motivation to go out and work even harder and keep doing good work. Of course, Padmaavat will be a gem in my filmography. It is one of those rare successes that gets the kind of critical acclaim that it has, as well as the commercial success. It’s been an avalanche of love coming from everywhere and it is quite overwhelming. But I haven’t really had the time to celebrate. I have been shooting Gully Boy every day and it is going extremely well. Things are just flowing along sparklingly, delightfully with Zoya (Akhtar) and Alia (Bhatt). I am really enjoying the shooting process. Honestly, what more can I ask for. It is my greatest gift that I can go to a film set every day and do what I love doing.”

Also read | Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat will always be a gem in my filmography

The actor was also asked if he will be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again, given that this film had to face lot of controversies. To this the actor pointed out that he is “ready to do anything for Bhansali.”

“I am ready to do anything for Bhansali! I understand too well that our collaboration is very special, and a lot of people recognise that. I recognise it too. I hope to do more films with him, and I hope that I am able to create a vast legacy of memorable films with such a special filmmaker.” said the actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd