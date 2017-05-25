Ranveer Singh on playing Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati: He is not even human, he is a haivaan. Watch video

Ranveer Singh will be seen expressing his views on love, fame, and nostalgia. Ranveer Singh will be seen expressing his views on love, fame, and nostalgia.

Ranveer Singh is charming and there is no doubt about it. Be it his roles on-screen or his presence at an event off-screen, he just knows how to win hearts. The actor will soon be a part of a recently launched chat show and will be seen revealing some of his secrets. He will be seen expressing his views on love, fame, and nostalgia. Well it is for sure that all this will make the viewers drool over him if they haven’t already.

The promo of TV show, Jio Famously Filmfare, is up and we like what we see of Ranveer. A lot has been said about Padmavati and the fact that he is playing Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but Ranveer is finally ready to shed light on his grey character. Talking about his role in Padmavati, he said,​ “​​What a guy! Can’t believe he does the things he does, he is an appalling human being. You can’t even call him a human being, call him a ‘haivaan’.​”​

Adding to it further, he said,​​ “You would love to hate him. You will be like, ‘I hate this person how can he be this way, how can anybody be this way, is there no compassion.’ He’s a hard guy.”

Watch Ranveer Singh’s promo of TV show, Jio Famously Filmfare:



In fact, known for his quirky style of dressing, the actor responds to statements such as, ‘every time before dressing up, Ranveer Singh thinks how can I make it look more ridiculous from the last time’. The promo shows a glimpse of the vulnerable Ranveer as the show’s host asks him about all the dramatic stuff he has done post a heartbreak. From confessing his love for social media to being completely liberated from the fear of judgment, the Padmavati actor will talk about it all in the upcoming episode.

Living up to his image of being quirky, to being an early bloomer who first feel in love at the age of 12, Ranveer will be seen giving us the answers about himself in the most unconventional manner.

