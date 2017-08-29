Ranveer Singh not meeting American DJs The Chainsmokers

Ranveer Singh will not be meeting American DJs The Chainsmokers during their India tour next month. Ranveer Singh will not be meeting American DJs The Chainsmokers during their India tour next month.

Actor Ranveer Singh will not be meeting American DJs The Chainsmokers during their India tour next month, his representative has said. The Chainsmokers, consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, will be headlining the Indian leg of ULTRA Worldwide, an independent festival brand, which will be making its foray into the country with two Road To ULTRA Shows in Mumbai and Delhi, on September 7 and 8, in association with Percept Live.

There were reports that the organisers have approached the “Befikre” star for a candid chat session with the Grammy award-winning duo. “The discussion [between the organisers and Ranveer] has been underway for almost three months now. The Chainsmokers are also keen to explore India. There isn’t a better choice than youth icon Ranveer, who seems to be a perfect fit for this activity,” said a source close to the organisers earlier.

But a Yash Raj Films spokesperson said that Ranveer was unable to take it up due to his “prior commitments”.

“While the organisers had approached Ranveer to be a part of the show, he hasn’t taken it up due to prior commitments,” said the spokesperson.

On the film front, he is busy with Padmavati, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

