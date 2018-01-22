Ranveer Singh is obsessed with his ‘monster’ Khilji avatar in Padmaavat, shares photos

While the Padmaavat makers are posting a new poster and updates about the film every now and then, the latest one by Ranveer Singh is different. While the Padmaavat makers are posting a new poster and updates about the film every now and then, the latest one by Ranveer Singh is different.

Ranveer Singh is known for the energy and enthusiasm he brings in wherever he goes. Be it any awards night like the recent Filmfare Awards 2018, or any film. He has time and again proved to be a phenomenal star in Bollywood and the actor seems to be in love with his latest role of Alauddin Khilji. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat is all set to hit the theatres this Republic Day weekend and the stars of the film Ranveer, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are on a posts sharing spree on social media.

While the makers are posting a new poster and updates about the film every now and then, the latest one by Ranveer is different. The actor, who will be seen playing the barbarian conquerer Khilji in Padmaavat shared a collage of his stills from the film. Well, Ranveer is just making his fans anxious about Padmaavat with every new post.

Ranveer seems to have loved playing this very different avatar in the film and in the recent post he is calling himself a ‘monster’.

The pre-booking of the movie is already on and all the stars of Padmaavat also tweeted recently, “#Padmaavat, in theatres on the 25th of January. Now also in 3D, IMAX 3D, Tamil & Telugu. Bookings open! Get your tickets NOW! #4DaysToPadmaavat http://bookmy.show/Padmaavat3D http://m.p-y.tm/ppdm.”

See the latest post of Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh:

See other posts of Padmaavat cast:

#Padmaavat, in theatres on the 25th of January. Now also in 3D, IMAX 3D, Tamil & Telugu. Bookings open! Get your tickets NOW! #4DaysToPadmaavathttp://t.co/JVP1ls01j1http://t.co/64hbzRaiOK pic.twitter.com/oDlhz2aXzy — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 21, 2018

#Padmaavat, in theatres on the 25th of January. Now also in 3D, IMAX 3D, Tamil & Telugu. Bookings open! Get your tickets NOW! #4DaysToPadmaavathttp://t.co/tS5OvqEq72http://t.co/K9M1KrytOi pic.twitter.com/I3PEaqX5oK — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 21, 2018

#Padmaavat in theatres on the 25th of January!Now also in 3D,

IMAX 3D,Tamil & Telugu.Bookings open! Get your tickets NOW! #4DaysToPadmaavathttp://t.co/2pR4DD3bnZhttp://t.co/02HTp69cC2 pic.twitter.com/YUmDXXvx3L — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 21, 2018

After all that has been happening around the film, Padmaavat is finally set to entertain the audience. We will have to wait till January 25 to see how the film is accepted by the audience.

