Ranveer Singh’s message for Deepika Padukone is going to make you go ‘aww’. Watch video

Ranveer Singh expresses his love for Deepika Padukone yet again. Ranveer Singh expresses his love for Deepika Padukone yet again.

Reportedly waiting for three hours outside the airport to receive his beloved, making sure to put a smile on her face every now and then, and now, calling her his ‘ray of light’, Ranveer Singh has never ever failed to prove that old-school romance is still a thing. The actor, who is said to be dating Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone since years now, has yet again said out loud that he is in love with this leggy lass in a video shot for a special program. In the video, Ranveer goes ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and Deepika is blushing yet cannot stop laughing about it. Well, they say if you can make a woman laugh, you can have her forever and perhaps that’s the case here too. As she watches Ranveer perform on the song, we hear her saying “what a clown”, and it sure does make you go ‘aww’.

After a while, the video stops and Ranveer speak about how Deepika is a special woman of his life. “The way you have lightened up the life of your million fans, you lightened up my life. I will pray to God that the shine and light stay in your life forever. There is nobody like you god bless you. Love you a lot.”

Isn’t that too cute for words?

The two are said to have bonded really well on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela in which the two were paired opposite each other for the first time. Interestingly, their on-screen camaraderie was a hit with the audience too and the two went on to become SLB actors for his next two magnum opuses, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavati.

In Padmavati, which has become the biggest controversial film of the year, Deepika plays Rani Padmini and Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji. However, the two do not share screen space in the film.

Padmavati was supposed to hit the screens on December 1 but looking at the unrest and threats against the film and its actors, the makers have deferred the release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd