Ranveer Singh welcomes Katrina Kaif on Instagram, picks the funniest dialogue from Judwaa. Watch video

When it is Ranveer Singh you can always expect the unexpected. The actor, who is known for his spontaneity, was a bit late in welcoming Katrina Kaif on Instagram hence he thought of something exciting to do for the star. The actor got himself in Judwaa mode and did a dubsmash on one of its dialogues, originally spoken by veteran actor Bindu in the classic film. The video is extremely funny and we cannot wait to know how Katrina will respond to this.

Earlier, Katrina was welcomed by Salman Khan who posted a picture of them together from the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai. It has just been two days since Katrina made her debut on Instagram, and she has already broken records with the number of followers she got. After marking her debut with a sweet picture, Katrina posted a click straight out of her bed with messy hair and a cray look to break the myth of her fans who assume that she wakes up beautiful and dreamy.

Katrina might not have had a single hit in last two years but she is surely gearing up to end the bad luck at the box office. Soon the actor would be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, with Salman Khan. This film is special for Salman fans because they would see him paired up with Kat after five years. The film which is directed by Sultan fame Ali Abbas Zafar would release in December this year.

But before that, Katrina would be seen in Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Anurag Basu, would release on July 7.

