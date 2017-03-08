Ranveer Singh just revealed about his Hollywood plans. Read more

Ranveer Singh will soon appear on screens with Padmavati. Ranveer Singh will soon appear on screens with Padmavati.

Ranveer Singh is working on a Hollywood project. Well, that’s what the actor has spoken about in a conversation with his fans on Facebook. Ranveer said that he has got some Hollywood offers but he has not signed on anything as yet. On being asked if he doesn’t like Hollywood, Ranveer said, “It’s not that I don’t like Hollywood. I watch a lot of Hollywood films. I am getting offers from Hollywood but for now, I have better things to do in Mumbai, and I am excited about it. I would definitely do an English film and shoot for it in Los Angeles. I am open for it if something very interesting comes my way.”

The actor is at present spending his vacations in Switzerland. Ranveer, who is prepping up for Padmavati, shared what he would never do. When a fan asked if he would ever work on television or become a judge on a reality show, he said, “That is something I will never do. I did judge a personality contest in Jamnabai College. But becoming a judge is not my thing, there are others who can do it better. So not anytime soon.”

The 31-year-old actor quashed rumours of a sequel of Gunday, which released in 2014. Ranveer, who starred in the film with Arjun Kapoor, said, “Gunday 2 is not happening but let’s see, I will talk about it when I am in Yash Raj office for the next time.”

Further, Ranveer said he is loving the change that he is noticing within himself as an actor. “I have been discussing about the change I feel as an actor when I perform. I don’t know how to articulate these changes but I am loving it. I believe the more I am working in front of the camera, I am loving it more.”

Ranveer will next be seen with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The project marks the third association of the actor with the ace director. Later, he would begin shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which Ranveer will be paired with Alia Bhatt for the first time.

